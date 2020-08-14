Google announces new features to help you discover live TV shows and sports

Google today announced new features to help you quickly find the live sports and live TV shows in the US.

When you search for your favorite team, Google will now display live TV options for MLB and NBA games. When you search for “where to watch the Clippers game” or “how to watch the A’s game,” you can find information on how to tune in across a variety of services where the game may be available. This new feature works with a variety of cable and network channels. Google will expand to more digital streaming options in the future.

Last year, Google added a new way to find TV shows and movie recommendations in Google Search. Google is now expanding the feature by adding carousels of live content from cable and broadcast providers.

When you search for things like “what to watch” or “good shows to watch” on mobile, you’ll now have visibility into both streaming and live TV shows. Our “On TV now” carousel shows you programming across multiple channels that’s currently airing, while “On TV later” shows you recommendations for future programming.

Source: Google