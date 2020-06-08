Zoom has set a new standard for ease of use, and now everyone, including Google’s Duo app, are trying to catch up.

Google’s latest move is adding invite links for group calls to Google Duo.

Google has been working on the feature since April, and appears to be finally rolling out, in version 89 of the app.

Google has also made other moves to compete, increasing the number in group calls from 4 to 12 for example, with plans to increase this to a massive 32 people.

Google Duo announced a new family mode feature for Android and iOS users. Using this family mode feature, you can doodle on video calls for everyone to see and also add fun effects and masks like in Facebook Messenger.

Google also announced that you’ll be able to make group calls with Duo on the web in the coming weeks. This feature will be available as a preview on Chrome web browser.

If that sounds great to you, you can find the Duo app in the Google Play Store here.

via XDA-Dev, AndroidPolice