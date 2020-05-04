Google Drive iOS app now allows you to protect your files using Face ID or Touch ID

Google Drive iOS app got updated recently in the Apple App Store. This updated app brings the new Privacy Screen feature that allows users to protect their sensitive files. Google Drive app takes advantage of Face ID or Touch ID available in the iOS devices to protect the files. Once enabled, even if someone has access to your apps on iPhone, they can’t see your Google Drive files without your authentication.

This update also includes bug fixes and performance improvements. You can download the updated Google Drive app here from App Store.

On a related note, Microsoft OneDrive iOS app already supports Apple’s FaceID authentication system.