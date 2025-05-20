Google Docs Can Now Edit Encrypted Word Files But Only in Beta As Of Now

Google launched a beta feature today, May 19, that lets you edit client-side encrypted Microsoft Word .docx files directly in Google Docs. Changes stay saved in the original Word format, making the integration smoother for users tied to Microsoft’s ecosystem.

The beta supports only .docx files and limits uploads to 20MB. Other Word file formats aren’t compatible. Some Word features may not display or function during editing, but Google Docs will keep them intact for use in Microsoft Office. In some cases, editing in Docs may remove or change certain features, with a warning appearing inside the document.

Admins must request beta access through a dedicated form. Once accepted, they can turn on client-side encryption at the domain, OU, or group level from the Admin console. Users can then open encrypted Word files using File > Open in Docs.

The feature targets Google Workspace customers on Enterprise Plus, Education Standard and Plus, and Frontline Plus plans. Google hasn’t shared a public release timeline yet.

This update strengthens Google’s pitch to enterprise and education users, providing them with a way to work with encrypted Microsoft files without switching platforms or compromising data security.