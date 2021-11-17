We reported earlier that Google Pixel 6 owners were complaining of poor performance from the fingerprint reader in their handsets.

Then the issue was mainly the sluggish performance of the fingerprint reader in Pixel 6, which Google blamed on the fingerprint sensor “utilizes enhanced security algorithms” in order to add some extra layer of protection, which is responsible for the delay in verification or requires more direct contact with the sensor.

Others have complained that the optical sensor appears to let nearly anyone unlock the Pixel 6.

While Google has denied that this was a real issue, a new update for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro appears to address this deficit.

The updates for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro appear out of band, being released in the middle rather than end of November, and consists of two builds: SD1A.210817.037, for the global model, and a Verizon-specific SD1A.210817.037.A1 build weighing in at 14.56MB.

The Verizon version notes in its changelog:

What’s changing: The current software update improves the performance of your device’s fingerprint sensor.

To get the updates, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System update.

via XDA-Dev