Google Cloud wins major partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink

Google Cloud and SpaceX today announced a partnership to deliver data, cloud services, and applications to customers at the network edge. As part of this partnership, SpaceX will begin to locate Starlink ground stations within Google data center properties. This will enable low-latency, and reliable delivery of data from Starlink satellites to locations at the network edge via Google Cloud. This integration is expected to be available in the second half of 2021.

“Applications and services running in the cloud can be transformative for organizations, whether they’re operating in a highly networked or remote environment,” said Urs Hölzle, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure at Google Cloud. “We are delighted to partner with SpaceX to ensure that organizations with distributed footprints have seamless, secure, and fast access to the critical applications and services they need to keep their teams up and running.”

“Combining Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency broadband with Google’s infrastructure and capabilities provides global organizations with the secure and fast connection that modern organizations expect,” said SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell. “We are proud to work with Google to deliver this access to businesses, public sector organizations, and many other groups operating around the world.”

Microsoft also announced a partnership with SpaceX last year, read about it below.

SpaceX Starlink will provide high-speed, low-latency satellite broadband for the new Azure Modular Datacenter (MDC).

Building on the existing Azure Orbital partnership with SES, Microsoft will support its O3B Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) constellation O3b MEO, to extend connectivity between our cloud datacenter regions and cloud edge devices.

