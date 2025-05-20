Google Classroom Adds 10 More Languages Starting May 19

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

May 19, 2025 – Google Classroom is now available in 10 more languages on both web and mobile. Starting today, users can switch to Albanian, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Burmese (Myanmar), Georgian, Irish, Macedonian, Nepali, Sinhala, and Uzbek.

This update expands Classroom’s multilingual access, improving reach for students and teachers across more regions. The rollout has begun and will take up to 15 days to appear across all Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.

Classroom automatically reflects the language chosen in a user’s Google account settings. Admins and users can head to the Help Center to change language preferences on Android or iOS devices.

Not all features work in every language. Some tools, such as Practice sets, Originality reports, Read Along, and Gemini in Classroom, may remain English-only or partially translated for now.

These changes apply to all Google Workspace for Education tiers, including Fundamentals, Standard, Plus, the Teaching and Learning add-on, and the Endpoint Education add-on. Gemini Education and Gemini Education Premium users also receive the update.

To check supported languages or get started with language settings, users can visit Google’s support resources for Google Workspace for Education.