Google celebrates 10 years of Chromebooks with several new features

Today, Google is celebrating the 10th birthday of Chromebooks with several new features for Chrome OS. Some of the new features include built-in screen recorder tool, new Phone Hub experience, improved clipboard, updated Desks and more. Find the full details below.
- With Phone Hub, you now have a built-in control center that brings key capabilities like messaging, recent Chrome tabs and more from your Android phone to your Chromebook.
- Your Chromebook can now automatically connect to trusted Wi-Fi networks you’ve used on your Android phone and other Chrome OS devices when signed in with the same Google Account — no need to enter in the credentials again.
- You can use Nearby Share to instantly and securely share files between your Chromebook and other Chrome OS or Android devices.
- The new Screen Capture tool in your Quick Settings menu lets you take precise screenshots and screen recordings without needing to remember keyboard shortcuts. Once you take a screen capture, it’ll instantly show up in Tote, a new space that keeps important files right at your fingertips.
- Your media controls are also now built directly into the Quick Settings menu, so you’ll always know where to go to play, pause or skip to the next song that you’re playing from the web or an Android app.
- Now when parents set up a new Chromebook using their child’s personal Google Account (managed with Family Link), they can immediately add a school account.
- With its new Clipboard, your Chromebook saves the last five items copied so you can easily paste any or all to a new page without needing to switch between windows. Just press the Everything Button + V to use your Clipboard.
- There’s also Quick Answers, which automatically offers helpful information — like a definition, a translation or unit conversion — when you right-click a word. No need to open a separate tab to search for the answer.
- Google has improved Desks with enhancements to help you organize your workspace. Now when you reboot, all your windows will restore to their previous desks so your workflow isn’t interrupted. Right-click at the top of a window to send it directly to one or all desks, and swipe across your trackpad with four fingers to switch between desks.
- You can now share files, images and links between apps in fewer steps. When you click “share” on a supported app or website, you’ll see a list of apps you can share content with directly.
- Select-to-speak, which enables you to hear text read out loud, also has new controls that let you speed up, slow down and pause the reading voice in real-time, and easily jump to different sections of text.
Source: Google
