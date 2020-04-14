While Google Chrome, which is the world’s most popular internet browser, is already feature-rich, Google is constantly working towards bringing more new features that will essentially make the web browsing experience a lot more seamless.

The company’s latest feature in Chrome is all about keeping you aware of the keyword that led you to a particular webpage. Google recently added a new flag called Enabled Search term chip, enabling which will turn on the feature. To activate the flag, just head to chrome://flags and search for “Tab Grid Layout.” Tap the drop-down menu and choose Enabled Search term chip (via AndroidPoilice). Finally, you’ll have to relaunch the browser to make it work.

Once you’re done with the setup, on the Google Chrome tab preview page, you’ll see a pill-shaped toast, showing the keyword that led you to a particular webpage, at the bottom of the tap preview.

Figured out how it's being triggered: 1. Perform a Google search

2. Click in any link

3. Comeback to the tab switcher

4. And it'll display the Google search keywords that were used!

Another demonstration attached pic.twitter.com/EIJ7w3B4NS — Prajjwal Porwal (@PrajjwalPorwal) April 13, 2020

The feature is available across all channels including Chrome Canary and Chrome Stable, but it’s available via a flag, so enabling it is the only way to use the feature for now. Hopefully, Google will make the feature default for every Chrome user in the coming days.