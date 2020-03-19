Google Camera Go app brings Pixel-like Portrait Mode photos to cheaper smartphones

Android Go edition is now running on more than 100 million affordable smartphones around the world. On most of these entry-level smartphones, the default camera apps are often slow or complex to use. Today, Google announced a new camera experience with new Camera Go app for Android Go edition users.

The new Camera Go app allows entry-level smartphone users to capture photos without worrying about speed or storage. It features Pixel-like Portrait Mode allowing them to take professional looking photos. It also comes with a clean and simple interface. Camera Go app tracks how much photo and video storage space is left on the device, and helps users to clear them up.

Camera Go will be available on the recently announced Nokia 1.3 and other Android (Go edition) devices soon.

Source: Google