Back in September last year, Google first introduced the Google Assistant Ambient Mode and it’s initially available to select Android devices which include Lenovo Smart Tab M8 HD, Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Nokia 6.2, and Nokia 7.2. Apart from these Android devices, the Ambient Mode feature in Google Assistant is now available in OnePlus smartphones.

In case you forgot, the new Ambient Mode in Google Assistant offers a visual overview of weather, agenda, reminders, music controls, smart home controls, and more while your smartphone is connected to a charger. You can watch the below video to see Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode in action.

OnePlus has partnered with Google to bring the Ambient Mode to OnePlus 3 smartphones and above. The feature is currently being rolled out to supported OnePlus smartphones and according to OnePlus, it’ll take about a week to complete the rollout. So, don’t do anything stupid if you haven’t received the feature yet.

To enable Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode, open Google App> go to Settings> Assistant> Devices(Phone). Alternatively, you can connect your OnePlus device to the charger, then click the notification and follow the guidance to finish the setup process.

Source: OnePlus