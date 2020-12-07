Google Assistant has added a new feature in beta. The digital assistant will now let you link two Google accounts, allowing a single user to access two Calendar and Meet events for example.

The feature is different from multi-user support in Google Assistant, which lets different family members access their own accounts from a smart speaker for example.

The feature can be activated in Google Assistant Settings under the Accounts category.

When active, Google Assistant will be able to proactively show notifications from the new account, or at request. It works on smart displays or smart speakers and is useful for getting reminders from both your personal and work account.

via XDA-Dev, AndroidPolice.