Google Assistant can now read news articles, blogs, or short stories out loud

Google today announced a new feature for Google Assistant called ‘Read it’. With this new feature, Google Assistant can now read web articles, blogs, or short stories out loud. When you visit a webpage, you can just tell “Hey Google, read it” or “Hey Google, read this page”, Google Assistant will read aloud the content for you. Along with that, to help you follow along, browser will automatically scroll the page and highlight words as they’re read aloud. Google also allows you to alter the reading speed. You can even select from multiple voices.

Google Assistant right now supports 42 language options for Read it feature.

Source: Google