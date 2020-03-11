In the past few years, Samsung has managed to create an alternative ecosystem to Google’s Play Store and WearOS. Samsung Galaxy Store now hosts a huge number of apps with notable names like Here Maps, Samsung Health apps and more.

The company has even started uploading some of its homegrown apps to the Play Store so they are accessible to everyone. Now, it looks like Google might be planning to include its own apps on the Samsung Store. The company has now added Google Translate and Wear OS by Google to the Samsung Store. However, the company is expected to bring more apps to the Samsung Store in the future.

We don’t have a timeline but we expect more Google Apps to show up on the Samsung Galaxy Store later this year. The move will beneficial for both Google and Samsung, and will surely give Samsung users more options to download the apps.

Source SamMobile