Google announces Chrome end-of-support for Windows 7 and 8.1

Google has announced when it will stop supporting Chrome on PCs running Windows 7 and 8.1. According to the search giant, Chrome users will stop receiving further updates, new features, and security fixes from “early 2023.” The company has not given us the exact date, but it appears that Chrome for Windows 7 Extended Security Update (ESU) and Windows 8.1 will no longer be updated after January 10, 2023, which happens to be the end-of-support date for those operating systems.

Microsoft will retire Windows 7 ESU and Windows 8.1 on January 10, so it makes perfect sense for Google to pull the plug on Chrome development for not-supported Windows PCs. It is important to note that Chrome will continue to work on PCs running Windows 7 ESU and Windows 8.1, but it will be prone to malicious attacks, as Google will stop delivering important security updates and new features.

Google will release Chrome 110 sometime in February next year ( the tentative release date is February 7, 2023). So, Chrome v110 will not be available for Chrome users running Windows 7 and 8.1 PCs.

Google recommends Windows 7, and Windows 8.1 users should update their PCs to newer versions of Windows, which means Windows 10 and Windows 11. It is better to upgrade your Windows 7/8.1 PCs to Windows 11 instead of Windows 10 because the former has exciting features and offers a more modern look. However, if your PCs are as old as Windows 7 and 8.1, you will not get the official Windows 11 update because of the TPM 2.0 requirement.

Microsoft is expected to stop pushing updates to Windows 10 devices from 2025, and it is highly likely that Chrome for Windows 10 devices will also stop receiving updates during the same time, similar to what Google is doing right now. However, things can change if Microsoft announces an extension for the end-of-support for Windows 10.

Are you still running Windows 7 ESU/ 8.1 and using Chrome as your default browser? If yes, are you finally planning to update your PCs to a newer version to continue browsing the internet safely? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.