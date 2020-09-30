Today Google announced a new Nest smart home speaker, the Google Nest Audio.

The new Nest Audio is 75 percent louder and has 50 percent stronger bass than the original Google Home. It features a 19mm tweeter for consistent high-frequency coverage and clear vocals and a 75mm mid-woofer for bass. Google says the Nest Audio’s sound is full, clear and natural, the result of more than 500 hours of tuning to ensure balanced lows, mids and highs suitable for classical music, R&B, pop and more. The custom-designed tweeter also allows each musical detail to come through.

The Nest Audio supports Google’s Media EQ feature which enables Nest Audio to automatically tune itself to whatever you’re listening to: music, podcasts, audiobooks or even a response from Google Assistant. And Ambient IQ lets Nest Audio also adjust the volume of Assistant, news, podcasts and audiobooks based on the background noise in your home, so you can hear the weather forecast over a noisy dishwasher.

When paired with another Nest Audio it works as a stereo pair for left and right channel separation and different devices can be grouped to play the same music together.

With our stream transfer feature, I can also move music from one device to the other with just your voice. I can even transfer music or podcasts from my phone when I walk in the door.

The Nest Audio also features a machine learning chip for faster Google Assistant response, allowing it to process common music commands locally and respond two times faster than the original Google Home.

The Nest Audio comes in five colours: Chalk, Charcoal, Sand, Sky and Sage. Google says its soft, rounded edges blend in with your home’s decor, and its minimal footprint doesn’t take up too much space on your shelf or countertop.

The Nest Audio is available for $99.99 online at the Google Store and other retailers in the U.S., Canada and India starting Oct. 5. You can also find it on shelves at retail stores including Target, Best Buy and more in 21 countries starting Oct. 15

The Google Nest Audio competed with the new Amazon Echo which also features powerful upwards-facing woofers and dual tweeters, on-device voice recognition and for the same price also includes a Zigbee smart hub and Amazon’s new Sidewalk long-range local wireless technology.

