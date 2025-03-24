Google admits accidental Maps Timeline deletion for some users

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google has acknowledged, through a series of emails, a technical issue that resulted in deleting some users’ Google Maps Timeline history. The feature, which logs users’ location histories, was inadvertently deleted for some users in the last two weeks or so.

According to Google spokesperson Genevieve Park, users who had backed up their Timeline data using encrypted backups can recover their data, but users without backups cannot recover the deleted information.

The problem surfaced when Google began using on-device storage of location information, a move meant to enhance users’ privacy. The modification increased the likelihood of data loss due to technical issues.

You can verify the backup status by opening Google Maps, tapping your user icon, selecting “Your timeline,” and searching for a cloud icon representing the backup status. This incident underscores the importance of regularly backing up your data to prevent loss.