Google admits accidental Maps Timeline deletion for some users

Google has acknowledged, through a series of emails, a technical issue that resulted in deleting some users’ Google Maps Timeline history. The feature, which logs users’ location histories, was inadvertently deleted for some users in the last two weeks or so.

Decade of Maps Timeline data lost from backup on ~ 7th March 2025. Anyone else effected?
According to Google spokesperson Genevieve Park, users who had backed up their Timeline data using encrypted backups can recover their data, but users without backups cannot recover the deleted information.

Google accidentally deletes Google Maps Timelines
The problem surfaced when Google began using on-device storage of location information, a move meant to enhance users’ privacy. The modification increased the likelihood of data loss due to technical issues.

You can verify the backup status by opening Google Maps, tapping your user icon, selecting “Your timeline,” and searching for a cloud icon representing the backup status. This incident underscores the importance of regularly backing up your data to prevent loss.

