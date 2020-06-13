Godfall, the first announced game for the PlayStation 5, has officially received its first PC gameplay look trailer during the PC Gaming Show 2020.

The game is a third-person fantasy RPG complete with melee combat. Players will be able to tackle hordes of enemies while they hunt for that ever-so-satisfying loot. The game will be playable in either single-player, a two-player co-op mode or in a group of three.

You can get your first look at Godfall running on PC in the video below.

Developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox, Godfall is a “looter-slasher” game that’ll be releasing on PC via the Epic Games Store and on the PlayStation 5 in late 2020.

This story is part of MSPoweruser’s coverage of the PC Gaming Show 2020 and is still developing. Check back later for more information!