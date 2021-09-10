After first being teased around a year ago, PlayStation has finally revealed God of War Ragnarök properly with a full trailer.

Continuing on from Santa Monica Studio’s God of War (2018), Ragnarök sees the return of Kratos and Atreus as they face off against Thor, as well as other Norse gods, all while Ragnarök and war loom in the distance.

Alongside the trusty Leviathan Axe, Kratos will have access to his arsenal of legendary weapons to spice up the combat in this sequel such as the iconic Blades of Chaos which look incredibly visceral in the trailer. Atreus will also be more effective in a fight in Ragnarök thanks to a new Runic summon that he can use.

Even with Fimbulwinter ravaging Midgard, God of War Ragnarök won’t just be a brawl through a whole lot of frozen wastes as in the trailer the game shows off a good few impressive vistas so it looks like there will be a lot of varied interesting places to explore and dismember people in.

Previously planned to release sometime in 2021, God of War Ragnarök was recently delayed until sometime in 2022, where it will launch as a cross-generation game for both the PlayStation 4 and 5.

After facing backlash for Horizon Forbidden West’s lack of dual entitlement, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and president Jim Ryan recently announced that God of War Ragnarök will have a $10 “digital upgrade option” to go between PlayStation 4 and 5 editions.