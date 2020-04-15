GitLab claims that it offers better value to developers than GitHub

Microsoft yesterday made a major announcement for developers around the world. From yesterday, private repositories with unlimited collaborators with all the core GitHub features are now free for everyone. Also, GitHub Team and GitHub Pro now has a reduced monthly price of $4 with no minimum seat requirement. In response to this announcement, GitLab yesterday published a blog post highlighting that it still offers better value to developers than GitHub.

GitLab highlighted that GitHub Pro developers will lose the following features when they migrate to GitHub Free edition:

Protected branches in private repos

Draft PRs in private repos

GitHub Pages in private repos (using one)

Wikis in private repos

The above features are available for free to all GitLab users.

GitLab Bronze/Starter paid plans also offer more features than GitHub’s Pro plan:

Code owners in private repos

Multiple issue assignees in private repos

Multiple PR assignees in private repos

Code review automatic assignment in private repos

Standard support

Source: GitLab