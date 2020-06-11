Update: Tango Game works has revealed a Ghostwire Tokyo PS5 gameplay trailer that shows us what we can expect the game to play like.

The Ghostwire Tokyo PS5 gameplay trailer shows a gorgeous looking Tokyo setting filled with all manner of creepy demons and stuff. Check out the Ghostwire Tokyo PS5 gameplay trailer below.

Original Story: The Evil Within 3 will not be the next game from developer Tango Gameworks, but new IP Ghostwire Tokyo will be.

Announced during Bethesda’s E3 2019 press conference, GhostWire: Tokyo is based around a strange mass disappearance to Tokyo’s population. No Thanos snap here, this one’s a unique tale.

After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before. Don’t fear the unknown. Attack it.

Not many details are known for now, but this title may be an upcoming cross-gen or next-gen title. With no release date planned and both Xbox Scarlett and PS5 on the way, this could be a cross-gen release just like the original The Evil Within was.

The game is described as an action-adventure title, not survival horror like Tango’s prior works.