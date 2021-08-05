Ghost of Tsushima’s multiplayer Legends mode is getting a standalone release on September 3rd, two weeks after the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

On August 20th, the release of the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, the Legends multiplayer mode will first be receiving an update adding an assortment of new features and changes based on community feedback, with survival mode being rebalanced, and a new weekly Survival Nightmare challenge being introduced.

After this, on September 3rd, when the standalone version of Legends releases, Sucker Punch Productions will be introducing a brand new mode called Rivals. In this new mode, two teams of two will compete to defeat waves of enemies and earn Magatama which can be used to harm the other team. After earning enough Magatama, in the competitive PVE mode, you’ll be tasked with defeating Final Stand waves, which are the key to victory.

On top of this new mode, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will also be getting a gear mastery system, which introduces new “Mastery Challenges.” These challenges allow players to raise a piece of gear’s Ki level up to 120, as well as unlock a second perk slot. If that wasn’t enough incentive, the Mastery Challenges also let you unlock a new ability and new techniques for each class.

The new standalone version of the Legends multiplayer will be available on the PlayStation Store for $19.99/£15.99. Those who purchase the standalone Legends edition will have the choice to upgrade to the full Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for $40/£44 on the PlayStation 4 or $50/£54 on the PlayStation 5.

Ghost of Tsushima’s Legends multiplayer content will remain free for those who own Ghost of Tsushima or its Directors Cut.