Microsoft’s Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone wasn’t a huge success, but it marks the beginning of something big. That said, the Duo is one of a kind when it comes to the form factor, and that, in our opinion, is one of the USPs of the dual-screen foldable device.

While the asking price of the Duo was exorbitant at launch, the price has come down significantly in the last couple of months. So, this is a great opportunity for you to buy one in case you haven’t already.

Microsoft Surface Duo(256GB) is now available at a price point of $680.64, down from $1,499.99 at Amazon — that’s roughly a discount of $820. You can buy the Surface Duo smartphone here from Amazon to get the device at a discounted price.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo is powered by Snapdragon 855 coupled with 8GB of RAM. The dual-screen device has 128GB/256GB of storage, a 3577mAh battery, and is based on Android 10(eligible for Android 11 update). It features a 5.6-inch display with a screen resolution of 2700 x 1800 pixels.