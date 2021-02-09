You can now get $400 discount on the Microsoft Surface Duo

We posted earlier today that Microsoft Store is planning to offer a huge $400 discount on the Surface Duo device at the end of this week. In the afternoon, BestBuy started their own sale on the Surface Duo. Now, Amazon US has joined the party. You can now get $400 discount on the Surface Duo 256GB model. After the discount, you can grab the Surface Duo for just $1099.

About Surface Duo:

room to focus with two screens. open and view two apps at once or span one across both screens.

flexibility to do more. choose your mode for the task at hand and tackle to-dos with dual-screen enhanced apps.

get the best of microsoft 365 mobile experiences and every android app in the google play store.

original design, created by surface. thin, light, and versatile design does what you want it to, with revolutionary 360° hinge and dual pixelsense fusion displays.

hold like a book, get more screen when you need it, take notes, make calls, or watch a favorite show.

Find the deal here at Amazon US.