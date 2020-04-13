Gears Tactics pre-load now available, launches April 28th

Microsoft has revealed that Gears Tactics pre-load is now available for both Windows Store and Steam customers. The Gears Tactics pre-load is also available for Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers.

Those who pre-order the game will receive the extra goodies DLC, the Thrashball Cole Character Pack, which includes Augustus Cole as a recruit and the Thrashball Armor Set, complete with rare abilities.

There is also an awesome new launch trailer to watch. Check it out below:

Gears Tactics brings the fast pace, visceral action and trademark executions of the Gears franchise to the turn-based strategy genre on PC.

The aggressive gameplay of Gears infused into the turn-based strategy genre will have you rethink your approach for each unique action – three per turn – as Gears Tactics encourages freedom of movement, fluidity in character skillsets and features unprecedented action and boss battles.

The Gears Tactics Xbox One port is currently in development for a later console release later in the year. The Xbox One version of Gears Tactics will also be available through the video game subscription service Xbox Game Pass.