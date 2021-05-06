E3 have announced today that even more companies will be joining their impressive lineup to make this year all digital E3 one to remember.

This latest batch of companies joining the event includes a mix of gaming publishers, developers, and hardware companies such as Turtle Beach, Verizon, and Binge.com.

Developers and publishers, Square Enix, SEGA, Bandai Namco Entertainment, XSEED Games / Marvelous USA, Gearbox Entertainment, Freedom Games, and Devious Eye Entertainment are now also set to make an appearance in some way or another throughout presentations.

Companies are keeping hush hush on just what we might be able to expect from them, but Square Enix has a few games we already know about such as Life Is Strange: True Colors and Forspoken. Alongside this, we might finally get to see a bit more of Homeworld 3 from Gearbox Entertainment if we’re really lucky.

Already set to be in attendance at this years E3 are Nintendo, Xbox, Take-Two Entertainment, Ubisoft, Capcom and Warner Bros Games. Sony and Electronic Arts appear to be sitting this year’s event out to run their own events, unlike Konami, who also won’t be attending, who simply didn’t have enough to show.

E3 2021 is set to take place digitally from June 12th to June 15th and will be free for everyone to watch.