Copy and pasting is something that all of us do quite a lot in our daily life, so the easier it becomes the better it is. If you’re currently using Gboard as the default keyboard app on your Android smartphone, you’ll need to use a long press to paste the text you just copied. But that’s not super convenient and is definitely not the easiest way of doing copy-paste.

Fortunately for Gboard users, Google is working on a new feature that will make copy-pasting easier. Google recently introduced a clipboard suggestions row that appears just above the Gboard app. As the name suggests, the row shows the item that you just copied, tapping on the suggestion will paste whatever you copied just now. It’s also worth noting that, the clipboard suggestions row appears only when you copy something. It also works on password fields, but in suggestion, you’ll see dots instead of texts.

The feature is currently being rolled out to select Gboard users and, therefore, it’s not available for everyone. Also, you don’t need to go to the Google Play Store and update your Gboard app to get the feature because the feature is being rolled out via a server-side update.

via 9to5google