Gamescom’s 2021 lineup up is getting bigger and better, as another haul of partners, featuring Frontier Developments and Konami, has been announced for the all-digital event.

“Joining the companies that have already announced their participation in gamescom 2021 are international heavyweights such as Daedalic, Frontier Developments, Konami Digital Entertainment B.V., Mediatonic, Netmarble, Pearl Abyss Corp and Smilegate West,” the event’s orgasnisers announced in their recent blog post.

After ditching this year’s E3, Konami certainly has plenty to show off, such as their recently revealed eFootball, which is due for an early August launch, or their upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

This list will also be bolstered even further by “numerous indie studios,” so there should be something for everyone no matter your fancy in gaming once Gamescom 2021 rolls around on August 25th.

Alongside this list of newly added partners, we can expect to see presentations from Xbox, EA, Activision, and Bethesda, so there should be a lot of big announcements during the all-digital show.

gamescom is a multiplayer experience, and this year we’ve got some big names in the lobby. ? Learn more about the official partners of #gamescom2021 here:

Gamescom 2021 will be broadcast from August 25th to 27th, being kicked off by a show from Geoff Keighley. The entire event will be free for all fans to watch across Facebook Gaming, TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube.