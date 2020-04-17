Update: Gamescom 2020 will now host a digital show in lieu of its annual physical expo.

With the German government condemning public gatherings until the end of August, the German Games Industry Association has revealed that the show will create an entirely digital show – the opposite of E3 2020.

The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley will be the host of Gamescom’s show with the return of the Gamescom: Opening Night Live livestream. The show will begin streaming on Monday, August 24.

With the physical @gameacom event not going forward, Gamescom: Opening Night Live will now be an all digital show, streaming live on Monday, August 24. https://t.co/kL2t50VnRA — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) April 16, 2020

Original Story: Gamescom 2020 may be cancelled in its traditional physical form, but the German Games Industry Association still hopes to provide gamers with an entertaining digital showing this August.

Originally cancelled due to concerns regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19), the annual Gamescom showing in Cologne may still go ahead after all. However, it may not be a physical event.

Instead, the German Games Industry Association will be deciding in mid-May whether it will be able to hold the traditional event for its usual August date. If the Coronavirus situation gets handled, Gamescom may go ahead.

“When we reassess the situation in mid-May for all Gamescom formats at the Cologne fair grounds, the health of our visitors will be our top priority,” revealed Koelnmesse managing director Oliver Frese.

“Gamescom and Koelnmesse already rank among the digital pioneers in the international trade fair landscape,” Frese continued. “We therefore also see the current corona crisis as a chance to implement digital event formats even more. Gamescom 2020 offers the perfect platform for this.”