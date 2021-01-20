UK retailer GAME has announced that it will finally be introducing security measures to limit the large number of scalpers picking up next-gen consoles.

Following news that scalpers have managed to secure over 2,000 PlayStation 5 consoles from the retailer’s latest restock, GAME has stated that it will be implementing stronger security to limit the consoles to 1 per customer.

In a statement to VGC, the retailer explained that future orders will be checked before payment is taken. With the rise of scalper software like the bot program Carnage, online retailers are seeing massive orders as soon as products go live.

“PlayStation 5’s continue to be in very high demand and that demand far outweighs current supply,” a GAME spokesperson told the outlet.

“We have strong measures in place to help ensure that our ‘1 per customer’ statement is maintained to allow for as many individual customers to successfully purchase as possible.

“All pre-orders are subject to automatic checks and order updates such as cancellations following these checks take place after a customer will have received a valid order confirmation email. At the present time, these orders are still pre-orders and as such, no payments have yet been taken from customers. Payments will commence once our order checks have been completed.”

Demand for next-gen consoles still remains high, especially considering the low supply trickling into retailers’ hands. With coordinated scalper groups continuing to get ahold of systems as soon as they’re available, it’s still difficult for standard consumers to enter the new generation of gaming.