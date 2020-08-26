Samsung recently announced the updated Galaxy Z Flip but it looks like the company has already started working on 3 new foldable phones for the coming year.

According to a leaker, Samsung is developing Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold S and Z Fold Lite which will be available next year. Out of the three, Z Fold S will feature in out folding mechanism which will be unique to the folding phone lineup. Moreover, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with Samsung S-Pen and will be expensive while the Galaxy Z Fold Lite will have a plastic body but will be cheaper than others. Interestingly, Samsung plans to use the CPI film on Galaxy Z Fold Lite which will definitely reduce costs but could cause issues that were seen on the original Galaxy Fold.

All the three phones are slated to launch in 2021 and will provide foldable phones in different price brackets.

Via: SamMobile

