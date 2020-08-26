Samsung recently announced the updated Galaxy Z Flip but it looks like the company has already started working on 3 new foldable phones for the coming year.

According to a leaker, Samsung is developing Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold S and Z Fold Lite which will be available next year. Out of the three, Z Fold S will feature in out folding mechanism which will be unique to the folding phone lineup. Moreover, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with Samsung S-Pen and will be expensive while the Galaxy Z Fold Lite will have a plastic body but will be cheaper than others. Interestingly, Samsung plans to use the CPI film on Galaxy Z Fold Lite which will definitely reduce costs but could cause issues that were seen on the original Galaxy Fold.

Galaxy Z Fold Lite (CPI)

Galaxy Z Fold 3 ( S-Pen support UTG, but price problem)

Galaxy Z Fold S (In&Out folding) — ?? (@hwangmh01) August 26, 2020

All the three phones are slated to launch in 2021 and will provide foldable phones in different price brackets.

Via: SamMobile