After releasing the November 2021 security patches to the international variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, Samsung is now extending the benefit to users in the US. The November 2021 security patch is available for both carrier-locked and unlocked variants of foldable devices in the US.

The carrier-locked Galaxy Z Fold 3 is getting F926USQS1AUJ6, while the unlocked variants are getting F926U1UES1AUJ7. On the other hand, F711USQS2AUJ6 is for carrier-locked Z Flip 3 and F711U1UES2AUJ7 is for the unlocked variants.

The firmware update carries version number F926BXXS1AUJB for those using the foldable phone in Austria, Croatia, Serbia, while users in South Korea are getting F926NKSU1AUJ7.

As for what’s new in the firmware update, besides the November patch, the update could also include device stability improvements and general bug fixes.

Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. Samsung is currently beta testing the One UI 4.0 update, and it’s expected to be available by the end of December. Both Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are eligible for the One UI 4.0 update.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Fold 3/ Z Flip 3 users in the US can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile