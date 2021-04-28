Samsung is expected to launch the third-generation Galaxy Z Fold next month, and since we’re only a few days away from the launch, key details related to the Z Fold 3 are surfacing almost every other day. Today, we got to know about the battery capacity of the foldable smartphone.

It’s expected that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a battery capacity that will be bigger than that of its predecessor. Unfortunately, this isn’t going to be the case with the Z Fold 3 as several certification sites suggest that the battery capacity of the third-generation Z Fold will be lower than that of Z Fold 2.

Certification sites of both China and South Korea have confirmed that the Z Fold 3 will have a dual battery with model number EB-BF926ABY and EB-BF927ABY and a combined rated capacity of 4275 mAh. And in all likelihood, Samsung will market it as 4400 mAh, which is 100 mAh less than the capacity of the battery of the Z Fold 2(via SamMobile).

However, it’s not clear why the company is planning to settle on a lower battery capacity.

If previous rumors are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to have a larger cover screen and triple camera system, with more narrow bezels and be available in more color options (black, beige, green, and purple). The device may also sport Samsung’s first under-screen camera.

Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, will feature a 5.4-inch external display, unlike the Z Fold 2, which features a 6.2-inch display. The foldable phone is confirmed to get support for the S Pen, but as per sources, it’ll lack a dedicated pen slot. You can know more about the upcoming Samsung foldable phone here.

Meanwhile, Samsung is said to release the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the month of May this year. Let us know down in the comments section if you’re excited about the foldable smartphone.