After making the Android May 2021 security patches available for Galaxy S21, S20 series, Samsung is rolling out the update to one of its premium foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 via the latest firmware update.

The firmware update carries version number F916BXXU1DUDA and weighs just over 493MB. Besides the May security patch, the firmware update adds improvements to files sharing between Galaxy devices using Quick Share, performance improvements, general bug fixes, and more. You should download the update over WiFi.

Currently, the update is available for Galaxy Z Fold 2 users in Europe, but we’re expecting it to become available for users in other parts of the world very soon.

Meanwhile, if you’re based in Europe and are yet to receive the update, you can check it manually by going to Settings> Software update.

