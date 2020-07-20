Samsung is all set to hold its Unpacked event in online mode for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic on August 5. The fact that Samsung’s upcoming event won’t have any audiences doesn’t make Unpacked any less exciting as the Korean tech giant is going to unveil as many as three new flagship-tier smartphones — Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

According to a report published by the Korean news portal, ETNews, the price of both the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip will be very similar to their respective predecessors. The report says that Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost KRW 2.4 million (around $1,990), while the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be priced at KRW 1.65 million (around $1,370). And if you recall, the first Gen Galaxy Fold and the first original Galaxy Z Flip(4G variant) went on sale at the price point of $1,990 and $1,370 respectively. What’s even worse is that unlike the Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 won’t come bundled with Galaxy Buds Plus.

The report also claims there were internal discussions to bring the price of both the Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G down, but due to the application of expensive parts integrated with innovative technologies and advanced processes, the company decided to keep priced unchanged(via SamMobile).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will pack a dual battery – 2500mAh and 704mAh and have support for up to 15W of fast charging. It’ll feature a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED panel with a 2,636 x 1,080 pixel resolution. The clamshell foldable smartphone will also come with a secondary 1.05-inch AMOLED panel with a 300 x 112 pixel resolution. Powering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will sport a 12MP selfie camera and a dual rear camera setup – 12MP + 10MP.

The Galaxy Fold 2, on the other hand, is rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 865 processor and will have 5G support. Rumor also has it that, the Fold 2 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, which is more than the battery capacity of the original Fold. Another interesting fact about the upcoming Fold 2 is that it’ll be the first Fold to feature an Ultra-Thin Glass.