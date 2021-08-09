Samsung has started rolling out the Android August 2021 security patch to its Galaxy smartphones. And the latest premium Galaxy phone to get the August security patch is the company’s first clamshell foldable phone, Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now getting the August 2021 security patch alongside a fix for Android Auto-related bugs through a firmware update. The update carries a firmware version number F707BXXS4DUG3 and is now rolling out to all Galaxy Z Flip users in Austria, Baltic countries, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Nordic countries, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and the UK. We also expect the update to become available for users in other parts of the world in the coming days.

Besides Galaxy Z Flip, the latest security patch is also available for Galaxy S21 series. Interestingly, the latest security patch was first made available for Galaxy A52, a mid-range Galaxy smartphone. Apart from A52, the update is also available for other mid-rangers like Galaxy A72, Galaxy A8. And the company will push the security patch to more flagship Galaxy phones in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Flip users can check the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile