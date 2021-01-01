Samsung has already started rolling out the Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 update to its flagship smartphones. The company recently rolled out the update to its S20 series, S20 FE, and Note10 series, and now, Samsung is making it available for its first-ever clamshell foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. The update is currently rolling out to Z Flip owners in Africa, Asia, and Europe.

The update carries a firmware version number F707BXXU1CTL6, but the version number might be different depending upon where you live. That said, the size of the update will be the same no matter where you live.

The OneUI 3.0 update includes visual changes to some of the first-party apps such as Contacts, Phone, Gallery. Apart from that, the update also adds the ability to double-tap to turn off the screen, additional camera filters, and more. Android December 2020 security patch is also another important feature that you get in the latest version of the OneUI 3.0. You can know more about the latest OneUI update here.

Apart from Galaxy Z Flip, the Android 11 update will also be available for some of Samsung’s mid-range smartphones, and old Galaxy flagships, including the Galaxy Note20, S10, Note10. Meanwhile, if you’re based in Africa / Asia / Europe, you can check the update manually on your Galaxy Z Flip by going to Settings> Software update.

via GSMArena