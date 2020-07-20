Samsung is going to hold its Unpacked event on August 5. The company is going to launch at least three new products, which include the Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, at the event. But there is a slight change in the plan as Samsung is confirmed to launch Galaxy Z Flip 5G before August 5 for users in China.

On its Weibo account, Samsung posted that Z Flip 5G will first be launched on July 22 in China, meaning we won’t have to wait until August 5 to know all the details about Samsung’s upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone. The Weibo post also says that the Z Flip 5G will be available in new color options — something that we reported a few days ago.

That being said, the global launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will take place on August 5, meaning if you’re not based in China, you’ll be able to buy Samsung’s upcoming new clamshell foldable smartphone only after August 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will pack a dual battery – 2500mAh and 704mAh and have support for up to 15W of fast charging. It’ll feature a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED panel with a 2,636 x 1,080 pixel resolution. The clamshell foldable smartphone will also come with a secondary 1.05-inch AMOLED panel with a 300 x 112 pixel resolution. Powering the Z Flip 5G will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. The smartphone will sport a 12MP selfie camera and a dual rear camera setup – 12MP + 10MP.

While the price of the upcoming new Z Flip 5G is not confirmed, a news report published by ETNews suggests that the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be the same as that of the Galaxy Z Flip 4G and that is $1,370.

via Venkatesh Babu.G