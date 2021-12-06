Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 becomes the second Galaxy smartphone and the first Galaxy foldable device to get the stable One UI 4 update. The company has rolled out the stable One UI 4 update to Galaxy S21 last month and is now making it available for Galaxy Z Flip 3 users in Serbia.

Samsung opened the One UI 4 beta program for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 last month, and back then we predicted that the company might roll out the stable update in the month of December. And now that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has started getting the update, we won’t be surprised to see Samsung starting the rollout of the stable Android 12 update for Galaxy Z Fold 3 right after this.

The stable One UI 4 update is currently limited to Galaxy Z Flip 3 users in Serbia, but we’re expecting it to become more widely available in the next few days.

Talking about the One UI 4 update, it bears a firmware version number F711BXXU2BUKM and includes December 2021 security patch. Moreover, it includes massive changes for many of the stock Samsung apps, and we’ve already seen some of the changes in the latest beta build. Better optimization for Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100, minor Knox updates, adoption of Android 12’s Material You UI are other exciting features in this update.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Flip 3 users in Serbia can navigate to Settings » Software update and tap on Download and install to get the update.

via SamMobile