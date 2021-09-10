Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 4 series last month, and while both Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 4 are receiving good responses from buyers, the virtual bezel feature in the latter happens to be a cause of concern for many users. The good news is Samsung has issued a fix for the bugs found in the virtual bezel feature.

Samsung is now rolling out an update to Galaxy Watch 4 with the purpose of fixing issues in the virtual bezel feature. Users were reportedly facing issues with scrolling using the virtual bezel feature. According to Samsung, after installing the update, the issues will no longer persist. Apart from that, the update also includes improvements to system reliability and stability.

The update carries a firmware version number R8**XXU1BUI5 and weighs around 290 MB. It’s also worth noting that the update is being rolled in a phased manner, meaning you may not get the update today. And if that’s the case, then you should wait for a few more days for the update to appear on your smartwatch. We’re expecting the update to become available for everyone in the next couple of days.

If you’re using Galaxy Watch 4., are you facing any issues? Let us know down in the comments.

via SamMobile