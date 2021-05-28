Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active 2 get a new software enhancement update

Samsung is now pushing a new software update to two of its most premium smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2. The update for Watch Active 2 carries version number R820XXU1DUE3, while version number R840XXU1BUE3 is for Galaxy Watch 3.

Both the updates weigh in at around 49 MB and add improvements to the icons for auto walking, auto running, and inactive alerts. The update also includes device stability improvements.

In other news, Samsung recently started pushing the June 2021 security patch to some of its premium Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

It’s worth noting that these updates are rolling out in a phased manner, so it might take a few days to surface on your Galaxy Watch. The updates can be found in the Galaxy Wearable app.

via SamMobile