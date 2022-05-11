The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is undoubtedly one of the best camera phones in the Android market. And the company is aiming for even higher camera performance with the next-generation Galaxy S23 series.

According to a new report published by ETNews, Samsung has finished developing 200MP camera sensors for its upcoming flagship phones in 2023.

It is important to note that Samsung already has 200MP camera sensors ready to ship to manufacturers. However, that sensor is called the ISOCELL HP1. But what we’ll be getting in the Galaxy S23 will be called 200MP ISOCELL HP3.

While the megapixel counts are the same, HP3 is an upgraded version of HP1. However, not much is known about what benefits users get from choosing the ISOCELL HP3 over HP1. As noted by SamMobile, HP1 can record 8K and 4K videos and boasts features like advanced HDR and Double Super Phase Detection autofocus. So, the HP3 should be better than this.

However, megapixel count alone doesn’t decide the camera performance. Many other factors are responsible for it, and therefore, it’s too early to say that the camera in S23 will be the best in the business.

Except for this small information, nothing important has come to light about the Galaxy S23 series specifications. But there is one thing that is easy to predict: Samsung will hold an Unpacked event to launch the Galaxy S23 series, thus continuing the trend.

Meanwhile, in the remaining part of 2022, Samsung will officially launch two of its important foldable phones on the market. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. According to rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be more compact than its predecessor, Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, the Z Flip 4 will reportedly look very similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both the foldable phones are expected to launch in the third quarter of this year.