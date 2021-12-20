When Samsung introduced plastic back to the base model of the Galaxy S21 series, it didn’t go very well with lots of users. The decision to include plastic back received a kind of mixed response. Now, according to reliable tipster Ice universe, the Galaxy maker will fully adopt a glass design for the new S22 series.

According to the tipster, Samsung will use glass both on the front and back of the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. While glass gives the phone a premium look, the plastic build is better in terms of durability.

The glass back panel in all three models will also mean that the lineup will have some consistency in design, unlike the S21 series. However, the ‘Ultra’ model looks different from the ‘Plus’ and regular models. The ‘Ultra’ model is a bit square, while the other two models feature a rounded design much like the iPhone 13 series. Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, and S22 will be different from each other in terms of specifications too.

According to rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be based on the Exynos 2000 chip and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 depending on the region. It will have a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging, and water resistance.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will pack a giant 5,000 mAh battery and will support 45W fast charging. The non-Ultra models, Galaxy S22, and S22+ will likely settle on the 25W fast-charging speed.

The Galaxy S22 series will face fierce competition from the OnePlus 10 series as both the phones will release around the same time period.

Rumor has it that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be unveiled on February 8.