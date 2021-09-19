Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2021, and while we’re at least four months away from the official launch, leaks related to Samsung’s upcoming flagships are surfacing almost every other day. Today, we’ve got to know another key piece of information about the Galaxy S22 smartphone. This time it’s related to the camera of the smartphone.

If tipsters Ice universe and Chunvn8888 are to be believed, the Galaxy S22 will have a triple camera setup — 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 main sensor, 12 MP Ultrawide, 10 MP Telephoto. According to Samsung, the GN5 camera will be significantly better than the GN1 sensor used in last year’s S21 as the former has better autofocus capabilities and can produce better images at night.

Meanwhile, the upcoming S22 Ultra will support a 45W charging speed, which is expected to be significantly better than the 25W that’s used in the Galaxy S21. The 45W charger is certainly not the fastest charger right now as Xiaomi 11T Pro rocks a 120W, which can take the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 23 minutes. However, it’s not clear whether the Galaxy S22 and s22+ will also get the benefit of 45W fast charging.

GALAXY S22 RUMORED SPECS

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD Mobile Radeon GPU with RDNA2 graphics. Rumor also has it that it’ll have a triple camera setup — a 50 MP main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephone camera with 3x optical zoom. The Ultra version is expected to offer a 108 MP main camera. Other features include a 120 Hz display, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging, and water resistance.

You can know more about the Galaxy S22 series here.