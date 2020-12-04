Qualcomm recently announced its flagship chipset called Snapdragon 888, and as many fourteen smartphones are confirmed to release their Snapdragon 888-based smartphones, but to everyone’s surprise, Samsung was not on the list. This led to people thinking that the S21 lineup will be based on Exynos and not the SD 888. Nevertheless, the S21 with model number SM-G991U has appeared on the Geekbench benchmark site, and the listing suggests that the Galaxy S21 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 8 GB of RAM.

On Geekbench 5, the S21 managed to get a single-core score of 1075 and a multicore score of 2916. The Geekbench listing also suggests that the smartphone will be based on Android 11-based OneUI 3.0.

As per previous rumors, Samsung’s S21 lineup will include three models — Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra. As per previous rumors, the Galaxy S21 and S21+ will use a flat display panel, while the most expensive one that’s the S21 Ultra will feature a curved display panel. Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a screen refresh rate of 144Hz.

The size of the bezels on all sides will be the same in the S21 lineup. The S21 will have three cameras at the back and one selfie camera, housing which will be a punch hole camera cutout. The S21 Ultra will pack a 108MP primary rear camera, a 40MP front-facing camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. You can know more about Samsung Galaxy S21 here.

via SamMobile