Flagship phones, particularly the ones from Samsung and Apple, are more expensive than ever, so much so that phone makers are now releasing what many would consider “cheaper flagship” phones to lure customers. Samsung has tried this strategy with S20 FE, but this year, the company may have a change of heart about the pricing of its flagship phones and will reportedly drop the price of the S21 series considerably in the domestic market.

According to the Korean news outlet ETNews, Samsung will drop the price of S21 to 990,000 won (~$909) vs 1.248 million won (~$1,146) price tag of Galaxy S20. Both the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra will also be cheaper than their respective predecessors. The report says that the Plus variant will cost 1.199 million won (~$1,104), while the ‘Ultra’ model will retail at 1.595 million won (~$1,469). Moreover, Samsung is betting big on the base variant of S21 and hoping that it will be its biggest seller.

The news report also explains why the company is following a price decrease strategy this time around. According to the report, the adjusted pricing is to contain the iPhone 12 series and fill the gap in the market left by Huawei(via Android Authority). However, it’s not clear whether or not the company will drop the price of the S20 successor across other global markets. Meanwhile, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S20 series on January 14.