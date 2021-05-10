Galaxy S21 FE, Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3 may launch in August 2021

Last month, we reported that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S21 FE, which is a toned-down variant of the original S21, on August 19. But now it looks like Samsung will launch not one, not two, but three new devices, including the S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Z Flip 3.

According to a report from Yonhap News, Samsung is in talks with several South Korean carriers to launch the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and the S21 FE in late August(via SamMobile). The report, however, doesn’t talk about the exact date Samsung is eyeing to launch these devices, leaving us in the dark about the launch date.

Besides claiming the August launch date, the report also sheds some light on the price of the Galaxy S21 FE. The report claims that the S21 FE will cost around KRW 700,000 (around $630) in South Korea. Unfortunately, the report doesn’t talk about the price of the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.

Galaxy S21 FE rumored specs

As per previous rumors, the Galaxy S21 FE will feature Circa 6.4-inch flat display and will measure 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm (9.3mm with the rear camera bump). The smartphone is expected to powered by an Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 128GB/256GB internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to offer 5G connectivity. Other specs include a 32MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint reader, IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, reverse wireless charging.

The S21 FE will be available in four different color options — Gray, Light Green, Light Violet, White.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumored specs

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to feature a 5.4-inch external display, unlike the Z Fold 2, which features a 6.2-inch display. The foldable phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Additionally, the foldable is confirmed to get support for the S Pen, but as per sources, it’ll lack a dedicated pen slot.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 rumored specs

If previous rumors are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to have a larger cover screen and triple camera system, with more narrow bezels and be available in more color options (black, beige, green, and purple). The device may also sport Samsung’s first under-screen camera.

How many of you’re waiting for these Galaxy devices? Let us know down in the comments.