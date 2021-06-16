Samsung is still committed to releasing affordable flagship smartphones and, therefore, the company has no plans to kill off the Fan Edition of its premium Galaxy S series smartphones. While the delaying of the launch date of the upcoming S21 FE did raise some doubts, the South Korean tech giant is on track to release the Galaxy S21 FE.

The Samsung EP-TA800 charger, which is for Galaxy S21 FE(SM-G9900), recently visited China’s 3C certification website, confirming that the S21 FE will be released in the coming months. Beyond that, the certification site reveals that the S21 FE will support up to 25W fast charging similar to last year’s S20 FE, though the latter comes with a 15W charger and not 25W. However, it’s not clear whether Samsung will pack 25W the power adapter with the S21 FE.

Interestingly though, Samsung is expected to market the upcoming S21 FE as a successor to last year’s Galaxy Note20. What’s even more interesting is the fact that there won’t be any similarities between the two smartphones except for the fact that both are releasing in the second half of the year. It’ll be interesting to see how Samsung market it as a Note20 successor. Meanwhile, you can check the specifications of the smartphone below.

Galaxy S21 FE specs

As per previous rumors, the Galaxy S21 FE will feature Circa 6.4-inch flat display and will measure 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm (9.3mm with the rear camera bump). The smartphone is expected to powered by an Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 128GB/256GB internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to offer 5G connectivity and offer a large 4500 mAh battery.

The handset is expected to retail for between 700,000 won and 800,000 won (~$630 and $720). This is considerably cheaper than the 899,800 won (~$810), the original price for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

via Myfixguide