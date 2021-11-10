Samsung has no plans to release a premium smartphone in the rest of 2021, but the company does have exciting things planned for 2022. The much-awaited Galaxy S21 FE will be the company’s first release in 2022, and we’re now starting to see pieces of evidence that the official launch could happen very soon.

The toned-down variant of the Galaxy S21 FE has recently visited the Geekbench site, hinting that the official launch could happen soon. The Geekbench listing also confirms that the smartphone will be based on both Snapdragon and Exynos processors. The S21 FE that was spotted on the Geekbench site is powered by Exynos 2100. Apart from that, the listing reveals no new information about the next-generation S21 FE.

Talking about the scores, the Galaxy S21 FE managed to get a single-core score of 1096 and a multi-core score of 3387 on Geekbench 5.

Meanwhile, rumors have suggested that Samsung will release the toned-down variant of the S21 on January 4. Contradictory rumors say the official launch could happen at CES 2021.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 FE RUMORED SPECS

Earlier rumors suggest the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. It will support 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It is also expected to have a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. It reportedly has an in-display fingerprint reader and is 155.7×74.5×7.9mm in size, with an IP68 rating.

How many of you’re planning to buy the Galaxy S21 FE? Let’s know down in the comments.

via FrontTron