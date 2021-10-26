Samsung is likely to continue the trend of releasing a toned-down variant of its flagship lineup, the Galaxy S series. The company’s upcoming Galaxy S21 FE smartphone is likely to debut in January next year, or earlier. And we’ve started to see the sign of that happening as the support page of Galaxy S21 FE, which has a model number SM-G990B, is once again live on the company’s official website.

Back in September, a reputable South Korean publication claimed that Samsung had cancelled the S21 FE because of better than expected sales of Galaxy Z Flip 3 and supply chain constraints. Amid rumors of its cancellation we also saw Samsung taking down the support page from its website, and that led to people thinking that it might not see the daylight. Later, however, we heard rumors that Samsung had delayed the S21 FE launch to January, leaving us confused as to which source to believe. Thankfully, with the S21 FE support page going live once again we can safely assume that S21 FE isn’t cancelled, in fact, the support page suggests that the launch could be imminent.

We’ve also heard rumors of Galaxy S21 FE taking up the S22 release slot. According to tipster Jon Prosser, the toned-down variant of S21 will release on January 11, 2022. Meanwhile, you can see the leaked renders and rumored specs of the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone below.

Gallery

SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 FE RUMORED SPECS

Earlier rumors suggest the device will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. It will support 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It is also expected to have a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. It reportedly has an in-display fingerprint reader and is 155.7×74.5×7.9mm in size, with an IP68 rating. The smartphone is said to be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery.

Image source: Letsgodigital